So Emmerson Mnangagwa Stole Trabablas Interchange Concept From Morgan Tsvangirai?

By A Correspondent

A political storm is brewing after ZANU PF-affiliated social media activists—commonly known as Varakashi—appeared to admit that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s much-celebrated Trabablas Interchange project was not an original idea, but rather one lifted from the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

In a candid and widely circulated statement posted on Wednesday, ZANU PF youths supporters offered rare praise for Tsvangirai, the founding president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), while subtly conceding that the ruling party had implemented some of his developmental visions.

“Morgan Tsvangirai aive a better opposition,” the post read. “During elections time taitomboitawo ma campaigns ari strong with huge budgets…”

But it was the following line that sparked outrage and debate online:

“Anyway zvese zvamaida kuita mudhara takazozviita ku Zanu and on top takaita Trabablas…”

(Translation: “Anyway, everything the old man [Tsvangirai] wanted to do, we ended up doing it in ZANU—and on top of that, we did Trabablas [Interchange].”)

A Legacy Borrowed?

The so-called Trabablas Interchange—a high-profile road project championed by Mnangagwa’s administration—has been touted as a symbol of Zimbabwe’s infrastructure revival. However, opposition supporters now argue that the ruling party is taking credit for ideas originally proposed by Tsvangirai when he served as Prime Minister during the Government of National Unity (2009–2013).

Speaking on the matter, one former MDC Alliance official said, “This is just confirmation of what we’ve always known. Tsvangirai had a vision for modern infrastructure and urban renewal. ZANU PF blocked him at every turn, only to recycle his ideas a decade later and call them their own.”

Another opposition supporter posted: “Even when they copy, they can’t acknowledge. Tsvangirai was mocked in life, and now they’re building on his ideas without giving credit.”

Political Tensions Rise

The controversial post has reignited debate around ZANU PF’s handling of opposition legacies. Critics accuse the ruling party of historical revisionism—denying the contributions of political opponents while capitalizing on their ideas for political gain.

Government officials have yet to issue a formal response to the claims, though some ZANU PF supporters have attempted to downplay the admission as “just a social media joke.”

However, for many Zimbabweans, the moment underscores the blurred line between legacy and leadership in the country’s ongoing political evolution.

As one commentator put it:

“Maybe the real question isn’t who builds what—but who dares to imagine it first. And on that, Tsvangirai deserves his flowers.”

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18djfJadLJ/?mibextid=D5vuiz

