Tatenda Mavetera Slams Same S*x Marriages: Watch
19 June 2025
By A Correspondent
Zimbabwe’s Minister of ICT and Chikomba West MP, Tatenda Mavetera, has publicly declared her opposition to same-sex marriages, stating they have no place in the country’s cultural or legal framework.
In a video circulating online, Mavetera says: “As Zimbabweans, we are guided by our values, our culture, and our Constitution. Same-s€x marriages are not part of who we are.”
Zimbabwe’s Constitution explicitly outlaws same-s€x marriage, and politicians have historically used the issue to rally conservative support.