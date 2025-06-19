Tatenda Mavetera Slams Same S*x Marriages: Watch

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s Minister of ICT and Chikomba West MP, Tatenda Mavetera, has publicly declared her opposition to same-sex marriages, stating they have no place in the country’s cultural or legal framework.

In a video circulating online, Mavetera says: “As Zimbabweans, we are guided by our values, our culture, and our Constitution. Same-s€x marriages are not part of who we are.”

Zimbabwe’s Constitution explicitly outlaws same-s€x marriage, and politicians have historically used the issue to rally conservative support.

WATCH | Zimbabwe's Minister of ICT, Tatenda Mavetera, says there is no place for same-s€x marriages in the country.



📹TechMag pic.twitter.com/Ll10iha6CP — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) June 18, 2025

