Ten Survive Light Aircraft Crash Landing in Mbire

Spread the love

Ten people narrowly escaped unhurt after a light aircraft crash-landed at Kanyemba Airstrip in Mbire District on Wednesday evening.

According to local Mugonapanja village head, Tengo Mugonapanja, the plane was en route from Harare to Kafuko Safaris in Mozambique when it encountered difficulties and made an emergency landing at the remote airstrip.

“The plane came down hard but thankfully, no one was hurt,” Mugonapanja said.

While the visibly shaken pilot did not shed any light on the crash, the plane sustained some damages.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...