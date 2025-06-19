Warriors Defender Divine Lunga Shines As Mamelodi Sundowns Post Crucial Win

By Sports Correspondent

Warriors defender Divine Lunga delivered a standout performance on a big stage as Mamelodi Sundowns secured a vital 1–0 victory over Ulsan HD in their opening FIFA Club World Cup match in Orlando on Tuesday.

From the first whistle to the last, Lunga was composed, confident, and crucial in maintaining Sundowns’ clean sheet. His positional awareness and timely interventions ensured that Ulsan’s attacking threats were neutralized throughout the game.

It was a disciplined defensive display that showed why Lunga remains a key asset for both Sundowns and the Zimbabwean national team. In the critical areas of the pitch—particularly the box—he combined physicality with precision, proving once again he’s a defender who knows when to be tough and when to be tactical.

The lone goal came in the 36th minute, courtesy of Rayners, following a strong team build-up. But it was the collective defensive discipline, led in part by Lunga, that saw Sundowns through to the final whistle with all three points.

“First game, first #FIFACWC win after a solid team performance!” read a jubilant post from the club’s official account.

With this performance, Divine Lunga continues to strengthen his place not just in the Sundowns starting lineup, but also in the hearts of Zimbabwean fans who are watching him evolve into one of the country’s most reliable defenders.

Well done to Sundowns, and especially to Divine, for a commanding performance that sets the tone for the tournament ahead.

