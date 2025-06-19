Zanu PF Captures Young Socialite

By A Correspondent

Young Zimbabwean socialite Ritzmcleish Strawbae, real name Michelle Moyo, has shocked fans and observers alike after a video of her passionately chanting Zanu PF slogans surfaced on Facebook over the weekend.

In the video, the stylish and outspoken influencer, known for her glamorous lifestyle and massive social media following, is seen confidently aligning herself with Zimbabwe’s ruling party. Wearing a dark outfit and standing with conviction, Strawbae chants:

“Pamberi ne ZANU PF, Pamberi ne women empowerment, Pamberi ne Progress, Pamberi ne Vision 2030!”

The unexpected display of political allegiance has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some praising her boldness while others questioned her motives.

“This is someone we’ve always associated with fashion, parties and Instagram stories — not politics,” commented a Facebook user. “I’m still trying to process it.”

Another user expressed support, writing: “It’s inspiring to see young women getting involved in national matters. Politics isn’t just for the old.”

The slogan “Pamberi ne Vision 2030” references President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s development blueprint aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by the year 2030 — a vision that Zanu PF continues to rally around.

While Strawbae did not elaborate further on her reasons for going public with her political stance, her endorsement of Zanu PF has sparked conversations about the intersection of youth culture, social media influence, and political identity in Zimbabwe.

As Zimbabwe inches closer to the next electoral cycle, public declarations like these from high-profile youth figures could signal a shift in how political messaging targets younger demographics.

Whether this move marks the beginning of a new chapter in Strawbae’s career or a brief moment of political expression remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Ritzmcleish Strawbae has everyone’s attention — and now, so does Zanu PF.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/183F11bgCA/?mibextid=oFDknk

