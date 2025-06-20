🔴 Fraud Accused Claims Victim Paid Him for Sex

Courtroom Chaos as Fraud Accused Claims Victim Paid Him for Sex “Because I Was Too Good”

What began as a routine fraud hearing in Bulawayo last Thursday exploded into courtroom drama, laughter, and disbelief when Melusi Sibanda — standing trial for duping multiple women out of money — turned the tables on one of his accusers with an outrageous twist: she wasn’t a victim, he claimed — she was a married lover who paid him after sex to thank him for his “exceptional performance.”

The courtroom gasped as Sibanda, unrepresented and defiant, declared that his accuser, Phephela Tshuma, had treated him like her “Ben 10,” lavishing him with cash after each steamy encounter. As stunned onlookers burst into laughter, what should have been a straightforward fraud trial veered into X-rated soap opera territory — complete with claims of nude photos, secret love affairs, and a trail of vanished dollars.

But behind the drama lies a string of serious fraud allegations — involving Tshuma, her daughter, and two other women — turning this salacious spectacle into one of Zimbabwe’s most bizarre and talked-about court cases of the year.

BULAWAYO – 20 June 2025

A fraud trial at the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court descended into chaos and laughter last Thursday when the accused, Melusi Sibanda, stunned the courtroom with a jaw-dropping claim: one of his alleged victims was actually a “grateful lover” who paid him in cash as a thank-you for his bedroom prowess.

Sibanda, who is facing four counts of fraud, elected to represent himself — and wasted no time turning the trial into a sensational theatre of sex, scandal, and outrageous accusations.

Testifying before Magistrate Maxwell Ncube, the self-assured Sibanda claimed that Phephela Tshuma, a married woman accusing him of fraud, had instead been his lover.

“She treated me like her Ben 10,” Sibanda said, triggering laughter in the gallery. “She would call me at any time of the day for sex, and after every session, she would give me money as a token of appreciation.”

He further alleged that Tshuma sent him nude pictures and even offered to submit them to the court as evidence.

Tshuma, visibly furious, shot back: “Melusi is lying to cover up his scams. I was never in a relationship with him. I was in love with a businessman from Esigodini named Moyo. The only money I gave Melusi was to secure a shop — which turned out to be a lie.”

But this courtroom soap opera is about more than scandal — Melusi Sibanda stands accused of defrauding four women, including Tshuma and her daughter, in a brazen series of scams stretching across central Bulawayo.

The Fraud Allegations:

• March 2025: At Fife Street and Fifth Avenue, Sibanda allegedly conned Tshuma’s daughter, Mercy, out of US$35, promising her a waitress job and claiming the funds were for uniforms. He disappeared and blocked her afterward.

• 3 March: He allegedly duped Tshuma herself by claiming he owned a shop at Emawabeni Business Centre, charging her US$274 in rent before vanishing with the cash.

• 3 April: Sibanda struck again, meeting Audrey Ndlovu and collecting US$70 after promising her a job at a local restaurant.

• 5 April: He targeted another job-seeker, Yvonne Ndlovu, and allegedly took US$11 for a bogus “medical clearance” before disappearing.

Sibanda has been remanded in custody as investigations continue.

While the courtroom laughter may fade, the charges remain deadly serious. The case has drawn widespread public interest — not only for its scandalous claims — but for what prosecutors describe as a deliberate pattern of manipulation, deceit, and exploitation of vulnerable women seeking employment.

The trial continues next week, with more witnesses expected to testify in what is now being dubbed “The Ben 10 Fraud Case.”

