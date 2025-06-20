Airtime Vendor Demands 40k Compensation From Mnangagwa Over Unlawful Arrest

By A Correspondent

MASVINGO – A Masvingo-based airtime vendor is seeking US$40,000 in damages from the Zimbabwean government, claiming he was unlawfully arrested, wrongfully detained, and maliciously prosecuted—an ordeal he says cost him not only his freedom, but the life of his young daughter.

Michael Zumba filed the lawsuit at the Masvingo Magistrates Court through his lawyer, Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners, on June 6, 2025. The suit names Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe, Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, and two officers—Detective Constable Dzingirai and Detective Constable Mabheka of Masvingo Central Police Station—as respondents.

Zumba was arrested on April 24, 2024, while selling airtime at Yeukai Business Centre. Officers accused him of illegally changing foreign currency, even though, according to court documents, they only found R20, US$20, and airtime cards on him.

“They searched me thoroughly and found nothing except a few rand and some airtime I was selling. That was my livelihood,” Zumba said in an interview.

He was denied bail and held in remand prison for four weeks. During his incarceration, on May 21, 2024, Zumba’s two-year-old daughter, Beauty Matipashe Zumba, passed away. He says he was denied the chance to see or bury her.

“I was helpless behind bars while my baby died. It broke me. I had committed no crime,” Zumba said.

In a ruling delivered by Masvingo Magistrate Nomagugu Sibanda, Zumba was acquitted after the court found no evidence that he had been engaged in illegal money-changing activities. Magistrate Sibanda noted that the arrest had no legal foundation, as there was nothing linking Zumba to any currency dealings.

Zumba now seeks compensation for what he calls the destruction of his reputation, emotional trauma, and financial loss. His claim includes US$15,000 for wrongful arrest, US$10,000 for unlawful detention, US$10,000 for malicious prosecution, and US$5,000 to cover legal expenses incurred defending himself.

“Notice was given to the defendants of the plaintiff’s intention to sue in terms of Section 6 of the State Liabilities Act (Chapter 08:14). The defendants have refused or neglected to pay despite lawful demand,” reads part of the application.

The lawsuit emphasizes the lasting harm suffered by Zumba due to what his legal team describes as gross misconduct and abuse of police powers.

“The plaintiff prays for an order for the payment of US$40,000 for damages by the defendants, the one paying the other to be absolved, and costs of suit on an attorney-client scale,” the court papers further state.

As of this week, Zumba was in the process of formally serving the lawsuit to the named parties.

