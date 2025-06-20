Botafogo Stun High Flying PSG
20 June 2025
By Sports Correspondent
Brazilian giants Botafogo pulled off a major upset at the FIFA Club World Cup, defeating French champions Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in a tightly contested match.
PSG, widely regarded as one of the tournament favorites, struggled to break down a disciplined Botafogo side, who capitalized on their chances and defended resolutely to secure a historic win.
In other results, Atletico Madrid cruised past Seattle Sounders 3-1, Inter Miami edged Porto 2-1 in a dramatic encounter, while Palmeiras claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Egyptian side Al Ahly.
The shock win for Botafogo sends a clear message that the South American underdogs are not to be underestimated in this year’s tournament.