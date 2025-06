BREAKING: Nyokayemabhunu Court Case Postponed To 27 June

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The latest prosecution court case against ZANU PF activist Wellington Masiwa has been adjourned again.

Masiwa, popularly known as Nyokayemabhunu, briefly appeared at Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday.

He is facing a litany of hearings over immigration and also over charges of fraud.

An announcement was made that the case will now be adjourned to 27 June due to staff shortages.

