DIGITAL STORM: Zimbabwean Begging Mother Sparks Facebook Firestorm After Public Humiliation in South Africa

By A Correspondent , June 20, 2025 | A video showing a Zimbabwean woman and her children being chased off a South African street has triggered a heated war of words online, drawing sharp opinions about migration, dignity, and blame. The woman, seen sitting on the ground with two children, was humiliated by locals who shouted, “Go back to Mnangagwa and fix your country!” — a political insult that cut deeper than mere xenophobia.

While the mother remains unnamed, her image has gone viral, and Facebook has become a battlefield of clashing narratives — some defending her plight, others condemning her presence.

⸻

“We Can’t Travel All the Way from Zim to Beg”

Lindiwe Phiri Marc, a self-declared “Top Fan,” sparked debate with a scathing yet introspective comment:

“But maZimba tinozvinyanya shame, that lady looks so fit to work… We can’t travel all the way from Zimbabwe to stand pama robots with children to beg… It’s so unfair… let’s us be honest to each other.”

She emphasized family planning as a long-standing problem among Zimbabweans and called for accountability within the diaspora community.

Marc later returned to the thread to lash out at those mocking the situation:

“Those putting laughing emojis, is everything ok with stinking heads? Chii chiri kusekesa apa 🧻”

⸻

“Life is Rolling Like a Wheel”

Others chose empathy. Cain Tman offered a philosophical view:

“But one day, tables will turn. Life is rolling like a wheel.”

This sentiment was echoed by Mangena Sbu, who invoked historical memory:

“I remember the treatment of Zambians and Mozambicans in Zimbabwe during their time of hardships. They were 4th class human beings. Tables do turn indeed…”

⸻

“She Should Look for a Job”

However, judgment flowed just as harshly from users like COS scammers and Fraudsters, who speculated:

“Gogo is looking after grandkids while her children are at work… She can even speak proper English and she can walk properly so she should look for a job.”

This assumption was quickly challenged by Taurai Mao Mupfugami:

“Where are you getting that information yekuti while her children are working? Ita hunhu zvauuri wekumusha wani umutu.”

Julius Mhazo chimed in with a nod of support to Taurai:

“Taura hako kutonyora paragraph wena.”

⸻

“Sir Wicknell”?

Amid the chaos, one curious voice — Addy Mjspeaks Mjajati — simply commented:

“Sir Wicknell,”

This seemingly out-of-place reference to controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo added another layer of irony to a discussion rooted in poverty and displacement — perhaps subtly pointing to elite looting as the root cause of economic migration.

⸻

What This Means

This clash of opinions reveals a continent torn between compassion and fatigue. While some South Africans and fellow Zimbabweans express understandable frustration with economic refugees, others demand dignity, context, and history.

The video has shone a harsh light on the consequences of failed governance in Zimbabwe and the scapegoating of its victims abroad. As one user noted, the wheel turns — but in which direction next?

⸻

What’s clear: this is no longer just a video. It’s a mirror — and many don’t like what they see.

