Donald Trump To Make Decision On Israel, Iran War In Two Weeks.

Spread the love

.

By A Correspondent

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a final decision within the next two weeks on whether the United States will become directly involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the White House announced on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt conveyed a message directly from President Trump:

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, following Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and a retaliatory missile attack by Iran that struck near a hospital in southern Israel on Thursday morning. Iranian state media claimed the strike was aimed at a military installation next to the hospital.

In a firm warning to Washington, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told the BBC:

“This is not America’s war. If the U.S. gets involved, it will be hell for the whole region. It will turn into a quagmire, prolong the aggression, and delay any end to the brutal atrocities.”

President Trump, who addressed reporters earlier in the week, remained vague about his intentions:

“I may do it. I may not do it,” he said on Wednesday, emphasizing his administration’s strategic ambiguity on the matter.

Asked what message the president had for ordinary Americans concerned about a potential new conflict, Leavitt responded:

“Trust in President Trump. His top priority is making sure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”

The U.S. intelligence community remains divided. Trump has dismissed recent intelligence assessments from figures such as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who indicated that Iran is not actively pursuing nuclear weapons. In contrast, the administration insists that Iran has “never been closer” to building one.

Meanwhile, CBS and other media outlets reported that Trump had approved military plans targeting Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility — a heavily fortified uranium enrichment site buried deep in a mountain. However, no final order has been given, and the president later responded on Truth Social that the media “has no idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran.”

Diplomatic channels remain open, with American negotiators reportedly maintaining communication with Iranian officials. Reuters revealed that U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi have held several phone calls in recent days.

Despite these efforts, Khatibzadeh maintained a cautious tone:

“Diplomacy is our first option, but while the bombs are falling, we cannot begin any negotiation.”

European foreign ministers are scheduled to meet with Iranian officials in Switzerland on Friday in an attempt to cool tensions and prevent a wider regional conflict.

As the world watches closely, President Trump’s looming decision could shape the future of U.S. involvement in the Middle East — with potentially historic consequences.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...