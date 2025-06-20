LEAKED-Ultimatum To The Security Forces of Zimbabwe

Spread the love

20 June 2025

To the Security Forces of Zimbabwe,

We, the concerned citizens of Zimbabwe, are writing to express our deep frustration and disappointment with the current state of affairs in our country. Despite overwhelming evidence of state capture, corruption, and abuse of power, we have witnessed a lack of action from our security forces.

The level of corruption that is bleeding our state resources is alarming, and the continued awarding of state tenders to cartels without following due process is a clear indication of the capture of our state institutions. It is disheartening to note that Geza highlighted that some of your superiors are compromised, and this has led to a lack of trust in our security systems.

As security forces, you swore to defend our constitution, which is clear in its provisions, particularly Section 212. We urge you to uphold your oath and protect the citizens of Zimbabwe from those who seek to undermine our democracy and loot our resources.

Corruption is the number one enemy of the state, and it is being perpetrated within your territorial integrity while you are on duty. We question whether we still have a defense system in our country if you cannot stop this enemy from within. How can we trust that you can defend our country from external forces if you cannot protect us from internal threats?.

We implore you to react and act swiftly to address these concerns. Our hopes are still with you that you can uphold the rule of law and defend our constitution. We remind you that our constitution protects everyone, and no one is above the law, including the President. Please if you can’t take your constitutional obligation then resign and surrender our state uniform.

We hope that this message will transform your mindset and remind you of your sacred duty to uphold the constitution, protect our territorial integrity, and ensure the rule of law.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Concerned Citizens of Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...