Makebi Zulu Picture Routes

SATIRICAL FEATURE | By Our Correspondent

If You Hire Makebi Zulu, How Many Colours-of-Ideas Will He Announce Before You Get Home?

A viral meme has catapulted Edgar Lungu family spokesperson Makebi Zulu into the internet’s courtroom of comedic judgment—where instead of arguing legal principles, the question is far more existential: If you were stranded in a foreign land and hired this man to bring you back home, how many “colours-of-ideas” would he announce along the way? And would you ever actually make it?

In the now-infamous photo, Zulu stands confidently dressed in a navy-blue suit, crisp (though partially rebellious) white shirt, and a silk scarf knotted at the neck like he just stepped off the runway—or perhaps out of a very complicated affidavit. Behind him, an African sunset painting glows warmly, perhaps foretelling how many times the story behind Edgar Lungu’s burial may still change colour.

Online analysts (read: amused citizens) have already identified at least three “colour-coded” themes:

• Colour Route 1: The scarf of layered intentions — equal parts style and a metaphor for the tangled narrative he’s been spinning.

• Colour Route 2: The shirt of uncertainty — unbuttoned, unfiltered, and unbothered by the weight of clarity.

• Colour Route 3: The trousers of long journeys — seemingly pointing toward a route that may go nowhere, slowly.

Makebi Zulu, a seasoned lawyer, has found himself not just defending the Lungu family’s controversial decision to keep the former president’s remains in South Africa, but now defending himself against the court of public opinion armed with memes and satire. His long-winded explanations, evasive phrasing, and ever-shifting statements have become a national riddle with no final page.

While the public waits for a definitive answer on where, when, or whether the late Edgar Lungu will be buried, one thing is certain: if you’re relying on Makebi Zulu to guide you home, bring a tent, some snacks, and a few changes of metaphor. You’ll need them.

In the end, it’s not just about the “colours-of-routes.” It’s about whether this journey has a destination—or just a very stylish detour.

