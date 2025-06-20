Mnangagwa Meets Church Leaders At Zanu PF Building Where He Used To Torture Opposition Activists

Spread the love

By A Correspondent – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has summoned church leaders under the banner of the Inter-Religious Council of Zimbabwe to the ZANU PF Headquarters in Harare on July 9, 2025, for the launch of what is being called the National Multi-Faith Economic Dialogue (NAMFED).

The meeting, to be held in the main hall of the ruling party’s headquarters, is expected to mark the latest effort by Mnangagwa to rally diverse social groups behind his controversial Vision 2030 agenda — a campaign promise aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by the end of the decade.

The initiative mirrors a pattern seen throughout Mnangagwa’s rule, in which the president has mobilized loosely organized but highly visible support structures — such as Vendors4ED, Teachers4ED, Nurses4ED, Young Women4ED, Mahwindi4ED (Commuter Rank Marshals), Sculptors4ED, and even Traditional Healers4ED — to create the appearance of mass grassroots backing for his leadership and economic vision.

These structures often operate parallel to state institutions and party organs, blurring the line between government programs and ZANU PF political interests.

Announcing the upcoming religious event on social media, Vapostori4ED spokesperson Obey Mapuranga declared:

“President Dr. ED Mnangagwa is ordained to rule, as we all move towards the attainment of his signature effort – Vision 2030. This NAMFED shall be a permanent platform and an annual event that will play a pivotal role in building an upper-middle-income society by 2030.”

According to Mapuranga, the event will also see the launch of a Multi-Faith Financial Corporation, which will be wholly owned and managed by an interfaith board of governors.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...