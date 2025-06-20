Mnangagwa Unleashes Patriotic Act To Silence Political Foes…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Zvimba South, Taurai Malinganiso, has lashed out at individuals who speak out against corruption in Zimbabwe, saying such actions show a “lack of patriotism.”

Speaking in the National Assembly, Malinganiso criticized those who make unsubstantiated claims about corruption in the country. “Saying Zimbabwe is full of corruption which cannot be proved is lack of patriotism,” he said. He added that such statements amount to “wrong marketing altogether.”

“Lack of patriotism. Without fear or favour, that is a lack of patriotism,” Malinganiso emphasized.

His remarks come after the government recently enacted a controversial law aimed at punishing so-called unpatriotic behavior. Officially titled the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Act, 2023, the legislation was signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on July 14, 2024.

Critics argue the law — popularly known as the “Patriotic Act” — is a tool to suppress dissent and restrict political and civil freedoms in a nation ruled by ZANU PF since independence in 1980.

The Mnangagwa administration insists the new law is necessary to protect national interests and ensure accountability. It gives the state sweeping powers to monitor and penalize political organizations, activists, and journalists who speak out against the government. Offenses classified as “unpatriotic” under the Act can carry severe penalties, including the death sentence.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...