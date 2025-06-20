MWOS Unstoppable

MWOS continued their fairytale debut Premiership season with a stunning 2-1 come-from-behind victory over CAPS United on Thursday at Nhingi Stadium.

Despite the growing hype, MWOS coach Lloyd Mutasa remained modest after the match, praising his players for their resilience and focus.

“I’m proud of the boys. We take it one game at a time and stay grounded,” Mutasa said.

The Punters have now defeated Zimbabwe’s traditional giants—Highlanders, Dynamos, and CAPS United—marking them as one of the most formidable newcomers the league has seen in years.

