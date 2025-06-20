No Time For Sideshows, Nelson Chamisa Declares

By Tinashe Sambiri

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has boldly declared that he remains unfazed by the growing wave of negative social media commentary, vowing to stay the course in his political journey despite intensified efforts to distract and discredit him.

In a statement released on Friday via his official platforms, the former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader underscored the importance of remaining principled and unshakable in the face of mounting criticism.

“LEADERSHIP TIPS…A leader must be principled, unshakable, consistent and not buyable or purchasable,” Chamisa wrote. “Keep the promise. Refuse compromise. Never get neutralized. Never be diluted. Stick to your gut. Stick to your guns. Ignore their attacks, hate, sideshows, lies and propaganda. #Lead #Integrity”

Chamisa’s remarks come at a time when Zanu PF hardliners and aligned social media voices appear to be intensifying efforts to discredit his leadership, often through orchestrated narratives and unfounded allegations. The sideshows—ranging from smear campaigns to insinuations aimed at questioning his credibility—have done little to shake the youthful opposition figure.

Close allies to the opposition leader suggest that the attacks are part of a broader campaign to distract the public from the real issues facing the country, including economic decline, rising poverty levels, and growing public discontent.

“Chamisa has been clear—he is focused on the bigger picture,” said a source within his political circle. “Zanu PF hardliners are trying to discredit him, but he is not taking the bait. He won’t be derailed by propaganda and petty politics.”

Observers note that Chamisa’s continued message of integrity and consistency resonates with many Zimbabweans, particularly the youth, who see him as a symbol of hope and change.

As political tensions simmer, Chamisa’s unwavering stance sends a clear signal: he has no time for sideshows. His focus, as he has repeatedly stated, remains on building a just, democratic, and accountable Zimbabwe.

