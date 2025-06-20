Petition Against ZIMRA Over “Unlawful” Border Crackdowns and Diaspora Harassment

Spread the love

CAPTIVATING INTRODUCTION:

As the wheels of buses carrying food, clothes, and medicine from Zimbabwe’s diaspora grind to a halt deep within the country’s interior, a rising tide of outrage is sweeping across the nation. A powerful new petition has been launched, accusing the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) of turning border enforcement into a tool of extortion and repression. With elderly villagers left stranded overnight waiting for impounded parcels, and black Zimbabwean drivers allegedly singled out for harassment far from any legal checkpoint, citizens are now demanding a halt to what they call a brazen violation of the rule of law. The message is clear: Zimbabweans will no longer accept injustice dressed as customs control.

By Dorrothy Moyo | Harare, 19 June 2025 — A petition demanding urgent reform of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has sparked widespread attention as citizens accuse the tax authority of violating the rule of law and targeting black Zimbabwean transporters with discriminatory practices inside national borders.

The petition, directed at the national government, outlines a series of alarming allegations against ZIMRA, including unlawful vehicle interceptions away from official border posts, impoundment of public buses without due process, and reported extortion by officials during internal checks.

“ZIMRA Must Obey the Law”

At the heart of the petition is a call for ZIMRA to respect clearly defined legal frameworks for customs enforcement. Petitioners insist that border declarations must be carried out only at official border posts and only by authorized personnel. The current practice of intercepting transport vehicles within Zimbabwe’s interior — often hundreds of kilometers from the nearest border — is being condemned as unlawful and in breach of fundamental rights.

“These ZIMRA roadblocks are not just disruptive — they are criminal,” the petition reads. “They target black Zimbabwean citizens disproportionately and obstruct lawful trade and transport, all while bypassing due process.”

“A Humanitarian Crisis in the Making”

The petition also highlights the growing humanitarian toll caused by the impoundment of buses carrying goods from the diaspora. Entire rural communities, many reliant on care packages sent by relatives abroad, are being left without essential supplies. In some cases, vulnerable recipients, including the elderly and economically marginalized, are forced to sleep outdoors awaiting undelivered items — placing them at serious risk of robbery and abuse.

“There are reports that ZIMRA officials are demanding additional money from desperate individuals just to release parcels sent by their loved ones. This is extortion dressed as customs enforcement,” one petitioner told ZimEye News.

Legal Action Looming?

Legal experts are warning that if the government fails to act, ZIMRA could soon face lawsuits or even a class action. “This is a textbook case of administrative overreach,” said constitutional lawyer Tawanda Mutasa. “The law is clear: enforcement must occur at designated checkpoints. Anything else is a violation of personal freedoms and property rights.”

Calls for Immediate Action

The petition ends with a plea to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to halt all internal ZIMRA checkpoints, investigate the conduct of implicated officers, and uphold the constitutional rights of all Zimbabweans — including those living abroad.

“Diaspora remittances keep this country afloat. Why is the state punishing its own people for helping their families survive?” the petitioners ask.

As the outcry grows louder, pressure mounts on Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and ZIMRA Commissioner-General Regina Chinamasa to respond to the allegations. Meanwhile, affected citizens are calling for a national dialogue on customs enforcement, equity, and the economic lifeline that diaspora remittances represent.

#ZIMRAPetition #RuleOfLaw #StopTheInterceptions #DiasporaRights

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...