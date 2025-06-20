Police Keen To Restrict Public Transport Movement At Night

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged Parliament to introduce legislation that would restrict public service vehicle (PSV) travel at night, citing increased risks of road traffic accidents due to poor visibility and hazardous road conditions—especially during the cold season.

Speaking in Harare on Tuesday during a road safety awareness campaign titled “Be Road Safe Zimbabwe 2025”, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasized the urgent need to regulate night travel to save lives.

“The accident in question occurred at night, and given the cold weather these days, visibility is significantly compromised,” said Nyathi. “We have consistently urged motorists to avoid night driving to help reduce road carnage and promote safety.”

Commissioner Nyathi further stressed that without a legal framework to back up their efforts, progress remains limited. “Unfortunately, we currently do not have a legal framework in place to regulate or restrict night driving for public transport vehicles, something we strongly believe Parliament should urgently consider,” he said.

His remarks follow a tragic accident that claimed the lives of four members of the same family—including three young children—on Sunday evening. The fatal head-on collision involved a Ford Ranger and a Honda Fit around 6:30 PM at the 25-kilometre peg along the Karoi-Binga Road.

According to police, the Ford Ranger was carrying seven passengers while the Honda Fit was overloaded with 12. The crash left 15 other people seriously injured, all of whom were rushed to Karoi District Hospital for emergency treatment.

The ZRP’s push for legislation to limit public transport movement at night comes as Zimbabwe continues to grapple with a surge in road accidents, many of which occur after dark.

