Stallion Cruise Bus Company Owner Dies

By A Correspondent- Zvishavane-based entrepreneur and one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s business allies, Alice Pote, has died.

She was 33.

Pote, a financial director at the family-owned conglomerate Pote Holdings and founder of Stallion Cruise Bus Company, died on Monday from acute respiratory failure and pulmonary embolism, according to a post-mortem report.

Her death has sent shockwaves through business and political circles, not only for her youth but also because of her family’s reported close ties to President Mnangagwa—ties that have allegedly secured them lucrative government contracts across sectors.

Family sources told this publication that the Pote family shares a blood relationship with Mnangagwa, a connection thathas long raised eyebrows over how Pote Holdings has expanded rapidly under Zimbabwe’s current political dispensation.

The company—headed by Alice’s brother, prominent businessman Anthony Clever Pote—is a sprawling empire with interests in construction, transport, tourism, retail, agriculture, earthmoving, mining, micro-finance, and hospitality.

It enjoys a visible footprint in Zvishavane, Masvingo, and the broader Midlands Province.

Insiders allege that the family has benefited from preferential treatment in the awarding of state tenders, often out-competing other companies due to their political proximity to the president.

Speaking last night, Mr Pote confirmed the death and paid tribute to his sister’s contribution to the business.

“Alice has left us without saying goodbye. I am devastated. She was one of the directors of Pote Holdings, a pillar of strength. She has been behind the success of our business empire. She just left us at 33, very young and promising,” he said.

Alice was the second-last born in the family and survived by three children.

