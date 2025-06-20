Tino Machakaire in Another Staged Outburst

By A Correspondent| Youth Minister Tino Machakaire has once again found himself at the centre of a staged public outburst, with a new video circulating widely showing him lambasting ministry officials over shoddy construction work at the Kadoma Vocational Training Centre (VTC).

The incident, which mirrors his recent dramatic visit to a dilapidated health facility — a move critics say conveniently preceded the awarding of a lucrative health deal to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo — has raised eyebrows over the authenticity and intentions of his interventions.

In the latest video, Machakaire is seen furiously scolding unnamed officials during a site visit, denouncing the quality of workmanship at the newly built VTC structure.

“What are we doing? Tobuda tichiti tine ma VTC, tiri kuvaka ma VTC — but just look at the workmanship! It’s not impressive. Are you impressed? Are you all really happy with this? Public Works, are you satisfied with what’s here?” Machakaire is heard saying.

He goes on to express concern over the misuse of public funds and insists that his office must not be compromised by substandard work.

“The workmanship alone shows people are not serious. This time, I don’t want my work to be compromised. We must do things properly, and you all know we’re being insulted over the misuse of public funds. If something isn’t working, let’s report that it’s not working.”

He also references President Emmerson Mnangagwa, claiming such poor infrastructure was an embarrassment to the country’s leadership.

“Even the President doesn’t want things like this. He comes to commission these buildings, but when things aren’t right, you make me look bad.”

