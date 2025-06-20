Zim Driver Banned In UK

A 37-year-old motorist has been slapped with a three-year driving ban after police discovered him slouched behind the wheel of his Mercedes, which was dangerously jutting into the A14 near Cambridge.

George Msipa was found early on the morning of June 1 by officers responding to a report of a vehicle awkwardly stopped on the dual carriageway near Stow cum Quy in Cambridgeshire. Body-worn camera footage captured the moment an officer knocked on the window and questioned Msipa about why he had parked on the side of the road.

Appearing dazed and confused, Msipa eventually exited the vehicle and failed a roadside breath test, which showed 93 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath — more than double the legal limit of 35 micrograms. In a telling moment, after being told he was under arrest, Msipa asked officers, “But what have I been driving?”

He appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving. Msipa was disqualified from driving for 40 months and fined £500.

Commenting on the case, PC Jack Taylor of Cambridgeshire Police said: “Driving under the influence is reckless enough — but choosing to pull over and leave your car partially blocking a busy carriageway is incredibly dangerous. Msipa not only put himself at risk but also endangered other motorists and the officers who responded.”

