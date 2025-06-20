Zimbabwe’s HIV/AIDS Death Toll Rises

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe has recorded a slight but concerning increase in HIV/AIDS-related deaths during the first half of 2025, raising questions about the sustainability of the country’s HIV response efforts in the face of changing donor support.

According to a source within the Ministry of Health and Child Care, a total of 5,932 HIV/AIDS-related deaths were reported between January and June 2025. This marks an increase of 220 deaths compared to the same period in 2024, when 5,712 deaths were recorded.

“This increase, though marginal, is a warning sign,” said the official. “We must not become complacent. It reflects the fragile balance of our current response strategy, particularly as we face shifts in donor funding.”

Despite the rise in fatalities, the Ministry says the national HIV program remains operational, with essential medicines in stock. “Commodities for HIV/AIDS have already been secured for this period. We currently have enough medication to last until the end of September, and procurement processes are underway to cover the remainder of the year,” the source confirmed.

Key HIV/AIDS Statistics in Zimbabwe:

Deaths (Jan–Jun 2025): 5,932

5,932 Increase over same period in 2024: 220 deaths

220 deaths People living with HIV: approx. 1.3 million

approx. 1.3 million Adult HIV prevalence rate: 11%

11% New HIV infections annually: 17,000

17,000 Estimated AIDS-related deaths (2022): 20,000

The uptick in deaths comes as Zimbabwe confronts key challenges in its fight against HIV/AIDS. Chief among them is a growing funding gap, which threatens the stability and reach of treatment programs. “The reality is that external funding is shifting, and we need to start thinking more seriously about domestic and alternative funding sources,” the ministry source emphasized.

The sustainability of Zimbabwe’s HIV response remains a major concern. While significant progress has been made over the past two decades in reducing new infections and expanding access to antiretroviral therapy, continued access to treatment is critical to preventing more deaths.

Global health experts, including UNAIDS, have warned that up to 6.3 million additional AIDS-related deaths could occur worldwide over the next four years if treatment programs are disrupted due to funding shortages.

“The time to act is now,” the official urged. “We must secure the future of our HIV response—not just for today, but for the generations to come.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...