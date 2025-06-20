Zimbos Kicked Out Of Princess Cruiseship For Deserting

By A Correspondent-Princess Cruises has suspended shore leave in Canadian ports for all Zimbabwean crew members following a spate of desertions since the start of the Alaska cruise season, highlighting the enduring desperation among Zimbabweans seeking economic refuge abroad.

The directive, issued in a company memo early this month, by Elio Autiero, Vice President of Maritime HR Strategy & Operations, cites multiple desertion cases by Zimbabwean seafarers in Canadian ports.

The company said the decision was necessary to safeguard its business operations and maintain the integrity of its global staffing protocols.

“As a result, we made the difficult decision to suspend shore leave for all Zimbabwean teammates in Canadian ports,” Autiero wrote. He urged captains, hotel general managers, and human resources officers to implement the measure with immediate effect.

The move comes amid a renewed wave of economic migration by Zimbabweans, many of whom have been fleeing deteriorating conditions at home since the early 2000s.

Zimbabwe’s once-thriving economy began to collapse around 2000 following a series of political missteps, including violent land seizures, disputed elections, hyperinflation, and the near-total collapse of essential public services.

Despite changes in leadership, the country has continued to face chronic unemployment, currency instability, corruption, and human rights abuses—driving millions to seek better lives abroad.

The cruise ship industry has in recent years become a vital source of employment for young Zimbabweans, particularly those with hospitality and culinary training. However, Canada has increasingly become a popular destination for deserters, drawn by its relatively open asylum system and perceived better prospects for long-term settlement.

Princess Cruises acknowledged the potential hardship this restriction will cause to law-abiding Zimbabwean crew members. Nevertheless, the company emphasized that it must comply with immigration regulations and mitigate business risks posed by unauthorized absconding.

The memo clarified that Zimbabwean crew members will not be reassigned to other regions, and upon the completion of their contracts, they will be disembarked at ports outside Canada. Crew planners and third-party concession partners are reportedly adjusting rosters to avoid further complications involving Zimbabwean staff.

The company advised employees with concerns or questions to contact David Price, Senior Manager of GTP Management, who is liaising with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to handle the matter.

The development underscores the increasingly precarious position of Zimbabwean economic migrants—especially those in temporary or contract jobs abroad—whose dreams of escape are now colliding with tightened immigration controls and corporate crackdowns.

