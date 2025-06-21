💥 Mid-Air Miracle: 13-Year-Old Gives Birth Aboard Rescue Chopper Over Matabeleland

In this deeply moving image, a Helidrive National Air Rescue Service doctor is seen tenderly cradling a newborn baby wrapped in blankets — moments after performing a mid-air delivery inside a helicopter. With gloved hands and eyes full of awe, the medic gazes down at the child, embodying a mix of relief, pride, and sheer human compassion. Behind him, the interior of the airborne medical craft bears silent witness to one of the most extraordinary births ever recorded in Zimbabwean skies. This powerful photo captures not just a medical miracle, but the quiet heroism that unfolded thousands of feet above ground — a moment now etched into national history.

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | This is the story exactly as it is told in the Herald — Zimbabwe’s state-run daily — and perhaps its most emotional front-page feature in recent memory.

A 13-year-old girl, heavily pregnant and in distress, was airlifted from Maphisa Hospital in Matabeleland South to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) aboard a Helidrive National Air Rescue Service chopper. Just seven minutes into the flight, her condition became critical. She began experiencing intense contractions, and what followed stunned the entire medical crew.

According to onboard doctor Marshall Kahari, the girl suddenly reached between her legs and revealed a terrifying complication — the baby was in a footling breech position, with one leg already protruding. In a race against altitude and time, Dr Kahari and the airborne medical team performed an emergency mid-air delivery — successfully delivering a healthy baby boy over 1,000 feet above ground.

The baby’s cry marked a breathtaking moment of life snatched from the brink — a triumph of skill, instinct, and compassion. Both mother and child are now recovering well at UBH.

The Herald presented this story not with political spin or state ceremony, but with raw emotion and reverence — capturing the miracle of birth in flight and honoring the unsung heroes of Zimbabwe’s emergency medical services.

