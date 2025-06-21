Bogus On The Run After Killing Man Over Wheelbarrow Dispute

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A manhunt is underway in Damafalls, Ruwa, after a local man known only as Bogus allegedly killed a fellow resident in a violent altercation over a stolen wheelbarrow.

The suspect, identified as Godwin but popularly referred to as Bogus, is accused of fatally assaulting 25-year-old Cyprian Muradzi on the night of June 15, 2025. The confrontation reportedly began after Bogus tracked down his missing wheelbarrow—last seen at Danny Bar—to Cyprian’s bedroom, acting on a tip-off.

Witnesses say the situation escalated quickly. According to police reports, Bogus confronted Cyprian at his home, demanding answers. A heated argument broke out in the presence of family members. Cyprian allegedly reacted by hurling two bricks at the group confronting him, further inflaming tensions.

Bogus is said to have responded with a brutal physical assault, kicking and punching Cyprian repeatedly in the head until he lost consciousness. Disturbingly, the attack occurred as Cyprian’s wife, Tsungirai Karanji, 23, looked on helplessly. She ran to seek help from her brother and the nearby police post, but by the time they returned, Bogus had vanished.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident and called on the public to assist with information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.

“Police are investigating a murder case at Damafalls in Ruwa. The accused confronted the deceased after discovering the stolen wheelbarrow in his bedroom. An altercation broke out, during which the deceased threw bricks at the crowd. The accused then assaulted him until he collapsed and later fled,” said Insp Chakanza.

The victim’s body was transported to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

As investigations continue, the community remains shocked by the senseless death sparked by a dispute over a wheelbarrow. Police are urging anyone with knowledge of Bogus’ whereabouts to come forward.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...