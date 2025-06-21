Married Woman Paid Me For S*x, Claims Ben 10

By A Correspondent

A Bulawayo courtroom was left stunned into silence before erupting in laughter last Thursday when a man accused of fraud sensationally claimed that one of his accusers was actually his “sugar mama” who paid him for sex as a thank-you for his bedroom performance.

Melusi Sibanda, who is facing four counts of fraud, turned heads with his bold courtroom defense before magistrate Maxwell Ncube. Representing himself, Sibanda alleged that Phephela Tshuma, a married woman, was not a fraud victim—but a lover who voluntarily gave him money after their sexual encounters at various city lodges.

“She treated me like her Ben 10,” Melusi told the court. “She would call me anytime for sex, and after every session, she would give me money as a token of appreciation.”

Melusi went further, claiming that Phephela had sent him nude pictures and even offered to submit them to the court as evidence. The gallery murmured in disbelief as he detailed their alleged affair.

However, Phephela fiercely denied the allegations, dismissing Melusi’s claims as a desperate attempt to deflect from his fraudulent activities.

“He’s lying to cover up his scams,” she responded. “I was in love with a businessman named Moyo from Esigodini. I sent him money to help me secure a shop—not Melusi.”

Behind the explosive personal claims lies a more serious case. Sibanda stands accused of defrauding not only Phephela but also her daughter, Mercy, and two other women.

According to the prosecution, Melusi conned Mercy in March this year at the corner of Fife Street and Fifth Avenue in Bulawayo. He allegedly promised her a waitress job at a local hotel, claiming he needed US$35 for uniforms. After receiving the money, he disappeared and blocked her contact.

The trial continues, with the court expected to sift through the sensational claims and determine whether Sibanda is a charming conman or an innocent man entangled in a messy personal drama.

