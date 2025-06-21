Putin Backs Iran in Escalating Conflict With Israel

By A Correspondent

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thrown his weight behind Iran amid rising tensions and armed conflict with Israel, accusing the Israeli government of provoking the war and vowing that its actions “won’t reach their goals.”

Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, Putin issued a strong statement of support for Iran, both diplomatically and strategically.

“We support Iran and its struggle for legitimate interests, including the peaceful use of atomic energy,” said Putin.

The Russian leader also sharply criticized those questioning Moscow’s loyalty to its allies, labeling them as agents of division.

“Those who say Russia is not a reliable partner are provocateurs,” he declared.

Putin’s remarks come as fighting between Israel and Iran intensifies, with global powers watching closely and concerns mounting over broader regional destabilization.

By backing Iran’s right to nuclear energy and condemning Israel’s actions, Putin has signaled Russia’s alignment with Tehran in what is quickly becoming a high-stakes geopolitical confrontation.

JUST IN: 🇷🇺🇮🇷 Russia says there is no evidence that Iran is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/0XP1auUrsk — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) June 21, 2025

