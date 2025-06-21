Tagwirei Warms Up For Power

By A Correspondent –Controversial businessman and Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close ally, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has been co-opted into ZANU PF’s Central Committee , a move that has fueled speculation he is being positioned as a potential successor to the president.

The development, confirmed by ZANU PF legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa, marks Tagwirei’s formal entry into politics after years of wielding influence from the shadows through his sprawling business empire and strategic proximity to the presidency.

Tagwirei’s appointment comes as Mnangagwa enters the final stretch of his constitutionally mandated second term, with internal jockeying for the post-Mnangagwa era intensifying.

Sources say the billionaire tycoon could emerge as a dark horse in the succession race, with growing support from party elites who view him as a loyal benefactor and stabilizing force.

Though initially recommended by Masvingo, it was Harare Province that cleared space for Tagwirei in the powerful 300-member committee.

Chinamasa described him as “a dormant but committed cadre” who is now “erupting like a volcano,” signaling his arrival on the national political stage.

“This is a breath of fresh air,” said Chinamasa. “Cde Tagwirei is destined to add value to ZANU PF’s political fortunes. His entry may change the game not only in Harare but nationally.”

Tagwirei’s elevation is being viewed in political circles as more than symbolic. Insiders believe his Central Committee role could be a calculated first step toward a larger leadership bid — possibly even the presidency.

Though critics accuse him of using his economic clout to buy influence, supporters say Tagwirei’s resilience and deep pockets make him a formidable contender in ZANU PF’s future.

