Tragedy in Mberengwa: Mukorokoza Electrocuted in 97-Metre Shaft…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A tragic accident claimed the life of an artisanal miner in Mberengwa on Monday, after he was electrocuted while descending into a 97-metre-deep mine shaft at Midway Syndicate Mine.

The incident occurred around 11:00 AM on June 9, 2025, and has since been confirmed by the Midlands Provincial Police.

“We have a case of sudden death of an artisanal miner who died after being electrocuted in a mine shaft,” said Midlands Police in a statement. “The incident occurred on 9 June 2025 at Midway Syndicate Mine in Mberengwa at about 1100 hours.”

The deceased has been identified as Washington Makora, a miner operating at the site. Circumstances surrounding the electrocution are still under investigation.

Authorities are urging mine operators and artisanal miners to exercise extreme caution and ensure proper safety measures are in place to avoid further loss of life.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...