Tragic Accident: Father Unknowingly Reverses Over and Kills Toddler in Bulawayo

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A tragic incident unfolded in Kensington, Bulawayo, on the morning of June 20, 2025, when a father accidentally ran over and killed his 2-year-old daughter while reversing his vehicle.

According to police reports, the 55-year-old man from Hendricourt, Kensington, was reversing his Toyota Hilux Double Cab at around 8:43 AM when the heartbreaking event occurred. As he began moving forward after reversing, the vehicle’s front left side struck the toddler, and the front wheel rolled over her.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the child sustained fatal head injuries and died instantly at the scene.

Inspector Msebele stated that the accident resulted from the driver’s failure to maintain a proper lookout.

Authorities are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution, especially in residential areas where children may be present.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...