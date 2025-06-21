Two Die in Kanyemba Plane Crash

By A Correspondent-Fresh details have emerged indicating that two people died in the private plane crash that occurred at the Kanyemba Airstrip in Mbire District on Wednesday evening, contradicting earlier reports that all ten occupants had survived unscathed.

The light aircraft, reportedly en route from Harare to Kafuko Safaris in Mozambique, crash-landed after experiencing technical difficulties mid-flight.

Initial accounts suggested a narrow escape, but local sources have now confirmed fatalities.

Mugonapanja village head, Tengo Mugonapanja, said the plane “came down hard” and was visibly damaged upon impact.

A source in Mbire near the scene of the plane crash said two people died in the accident.

“We initially thought everyone was safe, but sadly, two people have since been confirmed dead,” he said.

The pilot, who appeared shaken, refused to comment on the incident.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement, fueling speculation and concern amid a series of recent aviation mishaps in Zimbabwe.

This crash adds to a troubling pattern of private and light aircraft incidents in the country.

In July 2022, a private plane crashed in the Zambezi Valley, killing all four people on board. In 2021, a police helicopter crash near Mutare claimed three lives.

Experts have long raised alarms about the aging fleet of light aircraft in Zimbabwe, insufficient regulatory oversight, and a shortage of well-equipped emergency response systems in remote areas.

As investigations continue, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe is under pressure to publicly account for the recurring crashes, amid growing public concern over the safety of domestic flights in the country’s skies.

