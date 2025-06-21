Two Fatal Road Traffic Accidents in Bulawayo

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, in Bulawayo have reported two fatal road accidents in a day.

The Press and Public Relations officer, lnspector Nomalanga Msebele in a statement, reported that they are investigating two fatal road traffic accidents in Bulawayo.

​

She said that the Police are investigating a fatal road accident which occurred in Kensington, Bulawayo where a female juvenile was run over by a vehicle and died on the spot and a serious Road Traffic accident which occurred along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road near Mbokodo abattoir, where another juvenile pedestrian was injured.

“On the 20th of June 2025 at around 0843 hours, the father of the now deceased, a male adult aged 55 years, of Hendricourt, Kensington Bulawayo was reversing his Toyota Hilux double Cab to leave his place of residence. As he was moving forward, he hit her daughter a female juvenile aged 2 years with the front left side and run over her by the front wheel. As a result of the accident, the now deceased sustained head injuries and she died on the spot. The cause of the accident was due to failure to keep a proper look out by the driver,” Msebele said.

She added that on the same date around 1500 hours, a Serious Road Traffic accident occurred along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road near Mbokodo abattoir where a female juvenile aged 6 years of Fairview, Bulawayo was injured. A male adult aged 45 of Mpopoma, Bulawayo was driving his Toyota Hilux due north whilst another driver a male adult aged 53 of South Africa was also driving his Toyota Hilux due south with no passengers on board. The one who was driving due south saw the juvenile in the middle of his lane trying to cross the road. In a bid to avoid running over her, he encroached on another driver’s lane who was driving due north resulting in a head on collision.

“Due to the incident, juvenile was shocked, fell down and she sustained bruises on the forehead. She was ferried to Mpilo hospital for medical attention. No one was injured from both vehicles,”She said.

Msebele urged motorist to always keep a proper lookout, check underneath and both side of their vehicles before driving out to avoid such loss of life. We also urge parents to monitor their children and not to leave them crossing roads alone.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...