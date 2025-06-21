Woman Dies After Swallowing Drugs To Avoid Arrest

By A Correspondent

HARARE, 20 June 2025 — The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has intensified its crackdown on drug and substance abuse, leading to multiple arrests in Harare and Mutare on 19 June 2025.

In Harare, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit acted on a tip-off and arrested Josephine Tinarwo (55) at her residence in Manyame Park for unlawful possession of a large consignment of Broncleer cough syrup, a substance commonly abused for recreational purposes.

Tinarwo implicated Hezel Titya (39) and another suspect in the drug supply chain. Later that evening, around 9:00 PM, the third suspect was lured to Tinarwo’s residence. In a tragic turn of events, the suspect swallowed some of the drugs she had brought in an attempt to evade arrest. She was rushed to Chitungwiza Hospital, where she sadly died upon admission.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Mutare, the police arrested Grace Tagara (41), Betha Paakanengwa (31), Tadiwanashe Mandisodza (21), Patience Sithole**, and *Rumbidzai Hlabiso (32)* at Mbare Cabins and Redwing Mine, Penhalonga. The group was found in possession of dagga, Aliviador pills, and was also charged with selling alcohol without a liquor licence.

The ZRP has commended members of the public for their continued support and cooperation in providing vital information that helps dismantle drug networks across the country.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to rooting out drug and substance abuse and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

