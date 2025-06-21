Woman Dies After Swallowing Drugs to Evade Arrest in Manyame Park

A 39-year-old woman from Manyame Park, Hezel Titya, has died after reportedly swallowing drugs in a desperate attempt to avoid arrest during a police operation on illegal drug distribution.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the incident unfolded on the night of June 20, following the arrest of 55-year-old Josephine Tinarwo at her residence in Manyame Park. Tinarwo was found in possession of a substantial quantity of the illegal Broncleer cough syrup, a controlled substance often abused for its codeine content.

During questioning, Tinarwo implicated Titya and another unnamed individual as her accomplices in the drug distribution network.

Later that evening, at approximately 9 PM, Titya arrived at Tinarwo’s home to deliver more of the illicit substance. As police officers moved in to arrest her, she allegedly ingested an unspecified quantity of the drugs she was carrying in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence and avoid detention.

She was immediately rushed to Chitungwiza Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police investigations are ongoing, and authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on the distribution and abuse of illegal substances.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have urged members of the public to refrain from engaging in drug-related activities and to report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement.

