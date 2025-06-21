Zanu PF Veteran Dies

By A Correspondent-War veteran Luke Mushore, has died.

Mushore passed away last week, and government has accorded him a national hero status.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, Honourable Monica Mavhunga, during a visit to the Mushore family homestead in Centenary on Friday afternoon.

Mushore, who was widely known by his Chimurenga name Dick Joboringo, was born in 1949 and was among the early cadres to join the armed liberation struggle in 1972.

His contribution to Zimbabwe’s independence has been described by party officials as unwavering and selfless.

Further details regarding his burial arrangements at the National Heroes Acre in Harare are expected to be announced soon.

