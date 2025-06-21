Zim Warriors Stars Link Up in USA

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwean football stars Teenage Hadebe and Divine Lunga recently linked up in the United States, sharing a moment of national pride and brotherhood away from home.

Hadebe, a US-based defender who plies his trade in Major League Soccer, paid a visit to fellow Warrior Divine Lunga, who is currently in the U.S. with Mamelodi Sundowns for the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

Lunga, a reliable left-back for both Mamelodi Sundowns and the Zimbabwe national team, has been a key figure in club and country line-ups. The meet-up between the two Warriors stars was a show of solidarity and camaraderie as they continue to fly the Zimbabwean flag high on the international stage.

