America Unleashes Airstrikes On Iranian Nuclear Facilities

By A Correspondent

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States has launched targeted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, marking a major turning point in U.S. military involvement in the region.

Taking to Truth Social to announce the operation late Friday night, Trump declared:

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space.”

The president further hailed the operation as a milestone moment, writing:

“This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Trump also amplified a message on social media declaring:

“FORDOW IS GONE,” referring to Iran’s heavily fortified underground nuclear enrichment facility near the city of Qom.

The strike follows a week of high-level deliberations within the Trump administration over whether to formally join Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Tehran. The operation makes President Trump the first sitting U.S. leader since the 1979 Iranian Revolution to order direct airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear infrastructure.

Sources familiar with the operation say the U.S. deployed B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, specifically chosen for their capability to carry the Massive Ordnance Penetrator—widely considered the only weapon capable of penetrating Iran’s deeply buried nuclear bunkers.

Each B-2 bomber is capable of carrying two of the 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs, and analysts believe these were crucial in striking the hardened Fordow site, as well as facilities in Natanz and Esfahan.

As of now, Iran has not officially responded to the U.S. strike, but regional tensions are expected to spike significantly in the coming hours. The global community is bracing for the potential fallout as Washington now finds itself fully engaged in a volatile conflict with far-reaching implications.

President Trump has not indicated whether further military action is imminent, but in his latest Truth Social update, he warned:

“Iran has been warned. The U.S. will do what it must. Peace through strength!”

