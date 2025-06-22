Aulyn Makoni Graduates with Masters In Environmental Sciences

I have finally graduated with a Master’s Degree in International Environmental Studies after an incredible two-year journey at NMBU – Norwegian University of Life Sciences.
Two years ago, I made a bold decision to venture into a field entirely unrelated to my bachelor’s degree in International Marketing. My motivation? Passion and opportunity!
With a honey production start-up rooted in indigenous research, I was eager to demonstrate that preserving pollinators is essential for climate change resilience. As I traveled across Southern Africa, setting up apiaries in Zimbabwe, I realized I needed validation and qualification.
When I began this program, I had no idea what lay ahead; I underestimated the challenge of mastering new terminology, scientific concepts, qualitative research, and numerous journal readings each lesson. Every week brought fresh anxiety and pressure. READ MORE ON HER LINKEDIN