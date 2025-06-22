Details in ZANU PF Veteran’s Death

By A Correspondent-President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the burial of liberation war veteran Luke Mushore, popularly known by his Chimurenga name Joboringo, at the National Heroes Acre on Monday.

This follows the official conferment of National Hero Status on Mushore on Friday, in recognition of his unwavering commitment and distinguished service to Zimbabwe during and after the liberation struggle.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage confirmed the burial arrangements. Mushore’s body will be airlifted to Centenary on Saturday, where friends, family, and provincial leadership from Mashonaland Central will have the opportunity to pay their final respects.

His remains will lie in state at his rural home at Braeburn Farm before being returned to Harare on Sunday. The body will be received at Charles Gumbo Barracks ahead of Monday’s official state burial.

The nation has been urged to unite in remembrance of a man whose dedication to Zimbabwe’s liberation and post-independence development helped shape the course of its history.

Mushore joined the liberation struggle in 1972 and was among the early cadres who played a critical role in the fight for independence.

