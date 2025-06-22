ED Challenger Acquitted

By A Correspondent| A Harare magistrate has withdrawn assault charges against former Zanu PF activist Sybeth Musengezi after the State failed to locate its key witness.

Musengezi had been facing allegations of assaulting airtime vendor Norest Taruberekere, who allegedly disrupted a press conference he was addressing in central Harare on the state of the economy.

According to accounts from the day, chaos erupted when two men—reportedly vendors—stormed the Media Centre, where the briefing was taking place. Wearing green aprons and with their faces covered, the intruders tore down Musengezi’s banners and forced him to end the event prematurely.

Journalists present at the scene witnessed the confrontation, which culminated in police forcibly removing Musengezi from the venue and placing him into a waiting truck.

During court proceedings, prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawo informed magistrate Kudzai Mthombeni that the State’s case could not proceed due to the unavailability of the complainant, Taruberekere. With the key witness missing, the prosecution withdrew the charges.

Musengezi was represented by human rights lawyer Doug Coltart.

