Emotional Send-Off For Stallion Cruise Bus Company Owner

By A Correspondent

Thousands of mourners gathered in Chivi, Masvingo Province, to bid a heartfelt farewell to Alice Clever Pote, the well-known businesswoman and owner of Stallion Cruise Bus Company. The younger sister of Pote Holdings founder Anthony Clever Pote, Alice was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony attended by senior Government officials and dignitaries.

The funeral drew mourners from across Zimbabwe and as far as Dubai, bringing business in the area to a halt as people came to honour a woman widely admired for her strength, ambition, and generosity.

In keeping with her giving spirit and as a celebration of her remarkable life, the Pote family slaughtered 10 cattle, 500 chickens, and 50 pigs to feed the multitudes who came to pay their respects. Many spoke of how Alice, a rural girl who rose to prominence in the business world, had defied stereotypes and served as a beacon of inspiration for women across the country.

Despite coming from a family of successful entrepreneurs, Alice chose her own path, courageously venturing into the male-dominated transport sector, where she built a respected brand and earned her place at the top through determination and vision.

Alice passed away on Monday at the age of 33 due to acute respiratory failure and pulmonary embolism. Her untimely death has left a void in both her family and the business community.

High-ranking officials from ZANU PF were in attendance.

