Hilarious ZimDaily Cartoon Of ZANU Youth League Flying To Iran To Fight In War

By Trackman Ncube | In the chaotic aftermath of President Trump’s shock-and-awe strike on Iran, an unlikely group of heroes emerged from the tarmac of Harare International Airport. Mai Welly, bulging her strong backside, DJ Fanta wielding his trusty club, led the charge as he rallied DJ Towers, the flamboyant machete-wielding DJ, and the spirited ZANU PF Youth League. The trio, depicted in a wild cartoon by Zimbabwe Daily, had hatched a hilarious plan to board an IranAir flight to Tehran and fight for Iran in this sudden global upheaval.

As the sun rose over Zimbabwe on June 22, 2025, the group gathered at the gate, their mismatched outfits—Mai Welly in her tattered blanket, DJ Towers in his colorful scarf, and the Youth League in green uniforms—drawing laughs from onlookers. “WW3 here we come!” they shouted, mimicking the cartoon’s bold caption, as they stormed the plane with bags of snacks and makeshift weapons.

Inside, the IranAir crew blinked in confusion as Mai Welly declared, “We’re here to save Iran!” DJ Towers spun records to boost morale, while the Youth League practiced their battle chants. Unaware of the strike’s scale, they imagined themselves as Iran’s last line of defense, fueled by Trump’s fiery tweets echoing through their phones.

Mid-flight, news of the bombing hit, and the cabin erupted in a mix of panic and pride. Mai Welly, undeterred, proposed a mid-air strategy session, sketching battle plans on a napkin. DJ Towers suggested a “boom-boom beat drop” to intimidate enemies, while the Youth League vowed to outshout any retaliation. Their absurdity peaked when they tried to parachute into Tehran with a tangled mess of scarves, only to land in a field, laughing hysterically.

Back in Washington, Trump’s address loomed, but for this ragtag crew, their “historic moment” was a comedic misadventure—proving that even in war, a little Zimbabwean humor could lighten the load.

