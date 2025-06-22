Leaked Muchinguri Letter Over Army

The National Chairman of ZANU PF

Cde O.C.Z. Muchinguri

22 June 2025

Dear Cde Muchinguri,

RE: Unprocedural Co-option of Tagwirei into the Central Committee

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the recent co-option of Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the Central Committee of ZANU PF. Based on the party’s constitution, it appears that this decision does not conform to the established rules and procedures.

Specifically, the constitution outlines clear guidelines for both membership and leadership positions. Tagwirei’s elevation to the Central Committee, despite being only a cell member, does not meet the required criteria. According to the constitution, waivers are typically granted to individuals who have previously held security positions in government or who are government employees.

The fast rise of Tagwirei above the guns

Failure to observe the party’s own constitution—as well as the Constitution of Zimbabwe—undermines the principles of accountability, transparency, and fairness. It also raises concerns about the party’s commitment to upholding its rules and the broader rule of law.

I urge the leadership of ZANU PF to review this decision and ensure it aligns with the party’s constitution. The people of Zimbabwe deserve leaders who are genuinely committed to the principles of democracy, accountability, and good governance.

INSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE:

Cell member 1 year before elevation

Branch structure 2 years before election

District structure 3 years before elevation

DCC 4 years

Provincial structure 5 years

Tagwirei (no structure, no membership)

Yours faithfully,

Concerned Comrade

Cc:

• First Secretary of ZANU PF, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa

• Second Secretary of ZANU PF, Cde C.D.G.N. Chiwenga

• Second Secretary of ZANU PF, Cde K.C.D. Mohadi

• Secretary General, Cde O. Mpofu

• National Secretary for Commissariat, Cde Machacha

• Harare Province Chairman, Cde G. Masimirembwa

⸻

