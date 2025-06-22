Mamelodi Sundowns Go Down Fighting

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Mamelodi Sundowns put on a spirited display in a thrilling seven-goal encounter against European giants Borussia Dortmund, ultimately falling 3-4 in a friendly match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

It was a match that showcased the Brazilians’ grit, resilience, and attacking flair, even as they faced one of Europe’s most formidable sides. Goals from Lucas Ribeiro (11’), Iqraam Rayners (62’), and Lebo Mothiba (89’) highlighted Sundowns’ intent and refusal to back down.

Dortmund responded with clinical precision, as Felix Nmecha (16’) cancelled out Ribeiro’s early opener before Serhou Guirassy (34’) and Jude Bellingham (45’) gave the visitors a 3-1 lead heading into halftime. A freak own goal by Sundowns’ defender Khuliso Mudau (60’) widened the gap, but Rayners’ strike just two minutes later reignited hope for the home side.

Mothiba’s late goal in the 89th minute gave Sundowns a chance to push for a dramatic equaliser, but Dortmund held firm in the dying minutes to seal the narrow win.

Despite the loss, Sundowns walked away with their heads held high. The performance drew admiration from supporters, with many applauding the team’s courage and attacking intent.

“A hard fought battle right to the final whistle! Not the result we were looking for but a performance to be proud of! One more game to play!” the club posted after the match, reflecting both disappointment and pride.

With one more game left in their schedule, Sundowns will look to build on this momentum and continue proving their credentials on the international stage.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...