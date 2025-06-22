Minister Garwe Turns Up the Heat on Mayor Coltart “Amid Corruption Storm”

By A Correspondent

Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe has intensified his spotlight on Bulawayo City Council, fuelling speculation that the real target of his latest moves is none other than the city’s Mayor, David Coltart.

The Minister’s recent remarks and actions appear less about governance reform and more about political posturing ahead of the next electoral cycle, observers say.

Speaking in reference to a looming Commission of Inquiry into Bulawayo’s local authority, Garwe declared: “We have made the recommendation that we need to have a thorough investigation of all our urban local authorities because there is a lot of decay.” While he did not mention Mayor Coltart by name, the repeated focus on Bulawayo—despite broader national governance issues—has drawn attention.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Gabriel Masvora, confirmed that recommendations have already been made for the establishment of inquiries across all urban councils. However, the spotlight remains fixed on Bulawayo. “The ministry simply recommends to the President and as stated by Hon. Garwe, recommendations have been made aimed at having thorough investigations targeting all urban local authorities,” said Masvora.

According to Masvora, “Section 2(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Act (Chapter 10:07) gives the President the prerogative to appoint a Commission of Inquiry into the conduct of any officer in the Public Service.”

Critics, however, see the developments as a thinly veiled political offensive. Mayor Coltart, who has been vocal about national and local governance reforms, now finds himself at the centre of what some believe is an orchestrated effort to undermine his leadership.

“What’s happening here has all the signs of a politically motivated move. Corruption is not unique to Bulawayo, but Minister Garwe keeps circling the city like a hawk. It’s hard not to see this as targeting Coltart,” said a political analyst.

This narrative is further supported by subtle efforts to rally residents against the mayor. Residents’ associations have begun echoing government sentiments, and some believe this is part of a broader strategy to isolate and discredit the mayor.

Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) chairperson, Mr. Winos Dube, expressed dismay at past corruption cases within the council: “As residents, we were disappointed and disheartened that the very people we had entrusted with the running of the city’s affairs were the very people who were pulling it back.”

The comment, though in response to earlier scandals involving Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu and Finance Chairperson Mpumelelo Moyo—both implicated in a US$20,000 “facilitation” fee scandal—is now being leveraged to build a case for deeper intervention in City Hall.

Meanwhile, Mayor Coltart has remained largely silent in the face of the mounting scrutiny, though sources close to him suggest he sees the move as an attempt to distract from national governance failures.

With the President yet to announce whether a Commission of Inquiry will officially be set up for Bulawayo, all eyes remain on Garwe’s next steps—and the political implications they carry.

