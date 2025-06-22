Politics Of Money Will Destroy Parties

Spread the love

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | The politics of money and the buying of power in Zimbabwe is a complex issue, deeply intertwined with the country’s economic struggles and authoritarian tendencies.

Several individuals within Zimbabwe’s political landscape have been accused of using wealth either to ascend to power or to maintain their positions. Some have amassed wealth and used it to gain recognition; others have used money merely as a vehicle to access the corridors of power. They may hold no formal political positions, yet wield significant political and financial influence.

One need not look further than Wicknell Chivayo — a businessman and ZANU PF supporter known for his flamboyant lifestyle and generous handouts, often gifting cars to influential figures. His wealth and influence have sparked controversy, with many questioning the source of his funds and accusing him of benefitting from government contracts and corruption. Because of his wealth, Chivayo now appears to have considerable control over key power structures. He was once heard boasting that power now rests in his hands.

Chivayo’s confidence seems justified by the support he receives from powerful figures. However, from a political standpoint, some of his behavior can be damaging to the Head of State. The power of money is such that Chivayo’s shortcomings are often overlooked or masked by his wealth.

A critical point to consider is the role played by the informal economy and currency dynamics in all of this. Informal money traders play a vital role in Zimbabwe’s monetary system, as citizens seek to protect their livelihoods amid hyperinflation and economic instability. Many Zimbabweans — including professionals such as teachers — exchange their salaries in Zimbabwean dollars for U.S. dollars on the street, reflecting a deep mistrust in the government’s economic stewardship.

This economic trend inevitably feeds into the political landscape. As money becomes a decisive factor, those with the most financial resources become key influencers. Their wealth exposes a silent form of protest and reflects the tension between the government’s monetary policies and the people’s need for economic survival.

Those with money effectively hijack both the party and the nation, as their financial power speaks louder than their political legitimacy.

Former President Cde Robert Mugabe and ZANU PF built a business empire through largely unchallenged means. However, some corrupt elements within the party used unorthodox tactics — including land expropriation and manipulation of government contracts. These actions tarnished Mugabe’s administration, which became synonymous with corruption. The party’s business interests often overlapped with those of its leaders. It’s important to note that allegations of corruption and financial misconduct are contested, and those implicated were not necessarily acting on behalf of the party. The party itself has denied any wrongdoing.

Nonetheless, these cases highlight the complex and often troubling intersection of wealth, power, and politics in Zimbabwe.

Due to the influence of money, individuals with financial power have bought their way into political positions. The fear is that such individuals lack respect for the electorate. In contrast, leaders elected by the people tend to remain loyal to their supporters because they owe their positions to the people’s vote.

The dangerous trend now emerging in Zimbabwean politics is the rise of “black Trumps” — wealthy individuals whose financial might allows them to dominate the political scene. When such figures are allowed to assume power, they risk creating a legacy of authoritarianism that compounds the country’s economic woes and stifles democratic space.

The durability of authoritarian rule in Zimbabwe may well be reinforced by the wealthy’s grip on key institutions — including the security sector. Indeed, the rich already appear to have significant influence over both the security apparatus and essential departments within the party and the state.

The current economic system also limits citizens’ freedom to choose their preferred currency, thereby fueling the informal economy and creating opportunities for exploitation by those with access to capital. Advocates argue for a multi-currency regime that would provide individuals with greater flexibility and autonomy — particularly in a nation with a significant diaspora and an unstable currency. However, those who benefit from the prevailing financial chaos are unlikely to support economic reforms.

This brings us to a current case in the news: Elder Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei reportedly purchased vehicles for Harare Provincial office holders. Shortly thereafter, he was co-opted into the Central Committee of the party.

Was it his money or his patriotism that earned him this appointment?

Ultimately, the politics of money and power buying in Zimbabwe reflects a broader pattern of economic hardship, historical complexity, and authoritarian governance. Addressing this issue requires a nuanced understanding of how politics, economics, and society intersect.

Entering politics through financial means carries several serious risks, including:

Loss of credibility: Perceived attempts to buy political office erode public trust and damage reputations.

Corruption: Financially motivated access to power often breeds embezzlement, bribery, and favoritism.

Undue influence: Wealthy politicians may prioritize the interests of their donors or allies over the public good.

Inequality: Money-driven politics exclude capable but underfunded individuals from participating.

Short-termism: Leaders who purchase influence often pursue immediate gains over sustainable development.

Reputational harm: Involvement in money politics taints both individuals and the parties they represent.

Legal challenges: Financial influence in elections can lead to violations, including vote-buying and corruption.

Democratic erosion: Monetary politics threaten the principle of equal representation.

These drawbacks compromise the integrity of the political system and contribute to ineffective governance.

As ZANU PF welcomes Elder Comrade Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the Central Committee, vigilance is essential.

ZANU PF is the people, and the people are ZANU PF.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...