Ramaphosa: Lungu Should Be Buried In His Own Country | FULL TEXT

Spread the love

It really is our persistent view that the former President Lungu should be laid to rest in his own country of birth

Mr. Ronald Ozzy Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.: “I’m here to convey a message on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of the Republic of South Africa, on behalf of the people of South Africa, a message of condolence on the passing of former president of Zambia, Dr Lungu who passed on in South Africa and also to convey our message of solidarity to the people of Zambia, to fact that we have got very good relations, Zambia and its people and we are also here to engage further to find a solution to the ongoing impasse or challenge with the Lungu family and the Zambian govt; And we continue to send back the message to the President of South Africa in an endeavour to find an amicable solution on this matter. It really is our persistent view that the former President Lungu should be laid to rest in his own country of birth. But as we have engaged with, there is an impasse. And there are issues that still need to be addressed. And we are hopeful we are really that maybe one solution will be found on the matter. Thank you very much your Excellency.”

ENDS

We were honoured to receive a courtesy call from Mr. Ronald Ozzy Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.Minister Lamola conveyed heartfelt condolences from His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa on the passing of our 6th Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.We held a meaningful and respectful discussion regarding the burial of the late President, during which we reaffirmed our firm position that His Excellency Mr. Lungu should be laid to rest in his homeland, the Republic of Zambia.We extend our sincere gratitude to the President of South Africa for the care extended to our late President during his period of illness. We also express our apologies to the South African National Defence Force for the unexpected challenges surrounding the repatriation of the late President’s remains on Wednesday, 18th June 2025.

Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...