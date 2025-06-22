Self-Proclaimed Prophet Arrested for Alleged Ritual Murder in Kwekwe

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Police in Kwekwe have arrested a self-proclaimed prophet and eight of her congregants in connection with the suspected ritual killing of a 54-year-old man during an alleged exorcism ceremony.

Charity Mafirowanda (46), who claims to be a spiritual healer, was taken into custody alongside Talent Khumalo (42), Bongani Paraffin (33), Admire Makota (23), Ronald Mandiedza (24), Margret Zireba (21), Lyton Ndlovu (19), Arnold Mashiri (23), and Pauline Banda (33). The group is accused of causing the death of Micky Chuma on June 18, 2025, at a church shrine located in the Mbizo suburb of Kwekwe.

According to police reports, the suspects allegedly administered a concoction to Chuma during a spiritual cleansing ritual aimed at exorcising what they believed were evil spirits afflicting the victim. The ritual reportedly turned fatal, resulting in Chuma’s death at the scene.

In an apparent attempt to conceal the incident, the group allegedly transported Chuma’s body from the shrine to his residence. Authorities say the body was placed on his bed and covered with blankets in an effort to create the illusion that he had died in his sleep.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrests and said investigations are ongoing.

“This is a deeply disturbing case. We urge members of the public to seek medical help from qualified professionals and to report any suspicious or unorthodox practices to law enforcement,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The suspects are expected to appear in court in the coming days to face murder charges.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...