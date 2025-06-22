Top Kwekwe Prophet Arrested for Murder

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter –Police in Kwekwe have arrested a prominent self-styled prophet and eight of her congregants in connection with the suspected ritual killing of a man during a spiritual ceremony.

The prophet, Charity Mafirowanda (46), was taken into custody along with Talent Khumalo (42), Bongani Paraffin(33), Admire Makota (23), Ronald Mandiedza (24), Margret Zireba (21), Lyton Ndlovu (19), Arnold Mashiri (23), and Pauline Banda (33).

The group is accused of causing the death of Micky Chuma (54) on June 18, 2025, during a cleansing ceremony held at a church shrine in Mbizo.

According to police, the suspects allegedly administered a concoction to Chuma in a bid to exorcise what they believed were evil spirits. The ritual reportedly turned fatal, resulting in Chuma’s death.

In a bid to conceal the incident, the suspects are alleged to have transported Chuma’s body from the shrine to his home, where they placed it on a bed and covered it with blankets to make it appear as though he had died in his sleep.

Investigations are ongoing, and police say the accused will face murder charges. Authorities have warned the public against participating in dangerous unregulated spiritual practices that put lives at risk.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...